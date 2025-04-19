GT vs DC, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 35 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the day match of the double-header. GT are in third position in the points table, with four wins from six matches. As for DC, they are on top of the table, with 10 points from six games.

Gujarat's four-match winning streak in IPL 2025 was snapped by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they registered a six-wicket win against Shubman Gill and co. at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, GT were held to 180-6 despite half-centuries from Gill and Sudharsan. With the ball, Prasidh Krishna (2-26) impressed again, but LSG got over the line in 19.3 overs.

Delhi registered a thrilling Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sent into bat, DC posted 188-5 in their 20 overs. RR seemed to be cruising in the chase, but some exceptional bowling from Mitchell Starc took the game into the Super Over. Delhi held their nerves in the Super Over even as Rajasthan pressed the panic button.

Today's GT vs DC toss result

GT have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Gill said:

“It's very hot. But the wicket looks pretty good. If you don't keep much grass, the wicket will crack up. We'll see what target we get and try to chase it.”

Gujarat are going in with the same team. For Delhi, Jake Fraser-McGurk is not playing, so Abishek Porel comes into the starting XI.

GT vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

GT Impact Subs: Sherfan Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Washington Sundar

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameeera, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira

Today's GT vs DC pitch report

“It is hot and steamy. The match will be played on pitch no. 6. Average score on this wicket is 219. All teams batting first have gone onto win the match. It is another beautiful wicket. It has got a nice even coverage of grass. But it is rock hard and an absolute belter.” - Michael Clarke and Darren Ganga

Today's GT vs DC match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

Delhi Capitals squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay

GT vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Keyur Kelkar

TV umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

