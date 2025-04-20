GT vs DC: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, GT moved back to the top of the points table, pushing DC to second place. Bowling first after winning the toss, Gujarat conceded 203-8. However, they came up with an excellent batting effort to chase down the total in 19.2 overs.

Ad

Chasing 204, Gujarat lost their skipper Shubman Gill for seven as he was run out by a direct hit from Karun Nair following a dreadful mix-up with Sai Sudharsan (36 off 21). Sudharsan failed to convert his start this time and was caught at deep midwicket off Kuldeep Yadav's (1-30) bowling.

Jos Buttler (97* off 54) and Sherfane Rutherford (43 off 34), however, added 119 runs for the third wicket to put GT in complete command. Buttler dominated proceedings, clobbering 11 fours and four sixes, while Rutherford hit one four and three maximums. Buttler went after Mitchell Starc in the 15th over and smashed him for five consecutive fours.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The excellent stand between Buttler and Rutherford ended in the penultimate over as Rutherford mistimed a full toss from Mukesh Kumar to long-off. Starc again bowled the last over, with GT needing 10 runs for victory. There were no heroics from him this time, though, as Rahul Tewatia (11* off 3) slog-swept the first ball for six and inside-edged the next delivery for the match-winning boundary.

Prasidh Krishna claims 4, but DC cross 200

Sent into bat, Delhi got off to a decent start as their openers added 23 in 1.4 overs. Abishek Porel (18 off 9), however, dragged a full toss from Arshad Khan straight to mid-on. KL Rahul (28 off 14) looked dangerous before being trapped lbw by a yorker from Prasidh Krishna. Karun (31 off 18) also failed to convert a start. He too perished to Prasidh, caught at deep third man.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

DC's batters kept getting starts, but skipper Axar Patel's 39 off 32 was the highest score in the innings. The left-hander failed to accelerate as the Ahmedabad heat seemed to get to him. Tristan Stubbs (31 off 21) and Ashutosh Sharma (37 off 19) played handy knocks, but Vipraj Nigam fell without scoring, brilliantly caught by a diving Buttler off Prasidh's bowling.

GT vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Prasidh excelled for GT yet again, registering figures of 4-41. Buttler lorded over the chase, narrowly missing out on three-figures.

Ad

For Delhi, four batters scored 30-plus. With the ball, Kuldeep was economical.

Buttler was named Player of the Match for his 97* and two catches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More