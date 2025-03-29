GT vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number nine of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. Both GT and MI would be looking to get their first points on the table after losing their respective opening matches. While Gujarat went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 11 runs, Mumbai suffered a four-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Gujarat Titans bowled first against Punjab Kings and conceded 243-5. Sai Kishore impressed with 3-30, but most of the other went for plenty. Mohammed Siraj conceded 54 in four overs, while Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Kagiso Rabada also proved expensive. In the chase, Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 74 off 41, while Jos Buttler scored 54 of 33, but GT still fell short of the target.

Mumbai Indians, who were missing their skipper Hardik Pandya against CSK, came up with an underwhelming effort at Chepauk. Batting first, they were held to 155-9 as Tilak Varma was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark. With the ball, Vignesh Puthur (3-32) gave MI hope. In the end, though, they just did not have enough runs on the board.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have clashed five times in the IPL, with GT having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head battle. When the teams met in 2024, Gujarat beat Mumbai by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met thrice in the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and GT have won all three games. They beat Mumbai by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians matches

Gujarat Titans have won three of the five matches played against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. GT have emerged victorious in the last two clashes between the teams. Before that, Mumbai registered a 27-run win in a home game in IPL 2023.

Here's a short summary of the five Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians games:

GT (168/6) beat MI (162/9) by 6 runs, March 24, 2024

GT (233/3) beat MI (171) by 62 runs, May 26, 2023

MI (218/5) beat GT (191/8) by 27 runs, May 12, 2023

GT (207/6) beat MI (152/9) by 55 runs, April 25, 2023

MI (177/6) beat GT (172/5) by 5 runs, May 6, 2022

