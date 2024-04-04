GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Gujarat Titans (GT) meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 17 of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4. GT have registered two wins and a loss from three games, while PBKS have won only one of their three games.

Gujarat Titans got the better of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their previous clash in Ahmedabad. Seasoned pacer Mohit Sharma stood out with the ball, claiming 3-25 as Gujarat restricted Hyderabad to 162-8. Sai Sudharsan (45 off 36) and David Miller (44* off 27) then starred in the chase as GT eased home to a thumping win.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, came up with a disappointing performance in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They fielded first and allowed LSG to post 199-8 even as Sam Curran claimed 3-28. In the chase, Punjab openers added 102. However, Mayank Yadav's sensational spell ensured victory for Lucknow by 21 runs.

Today's GT vs PBKS toss result

Punjab have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan said:

"[I] feel that it's a good wicket and it will stay the same, so we want them to bat first. We would prefer chasing."

Both sides have made one forced change each due to injuries. For PBKS, Sikandar Raza comes in for Liam Livingstone. For GT, Kane Williamson replaces David Miller, who has a niggle.

GT vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (w), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel

Today's GT vs PBKS pitch report

Simon Katich has stated that the pitch for today’s game has black and red soil, a mixture of both. He has added that it's rock hard and has 3mm of grass on it. Katich expects the surface to have good pace and bounce, and has predicted plenty of runs to be scored.

Today's GT vs PBKS match players list

Gujarat Titans squad: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

GT vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vineet Kulkarni, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath