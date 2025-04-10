GT vs RR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, GT went to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. Sent into bat, Gujarat posted an imposing 217-6 on the board and then restricted Rajasthan to 159.

Ad

Batting first, GT lost their skipper Shubman Gill (2) early as he was beaten through the gate by a quick delivery from Jofra Archer. Sai Sudharsan (82 off 53), however, launched a stunning counter-attack for Gujarat, notching up his third half-century in five matches. The left-hander overcame a hostile spell from Archer and ended up smashing eight fours and three sixes.

Sudharsan and Jos Buttler (36 off 25) added 80 runs for the second wicket. The impressive stand was broken when Sanju Samson took a smart review and Buttler was adjudged lbw to Maheesh Theekshana. Sudharsan was then joined by Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20) and the two added 62 for the third wicket. Shahrukh played a crucial cameo before being stumped off Theekshana.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sudharsan's brilliant knock ended in the penultimate over when he was caught behind while trying to take on Tushar Deshpande. Rahul Tewatia (24* off 12), as he has done many times before, put the finishing touches on the innings with an excellent cameo.

Clinical GT bowlers restrict RR to 159

Defending 218, Gujarat excelled with the ball from the start. Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) was caught at deep third man off Arshad Khan. Nitish Rana (1) too perished cheaply as he too was caught at deep third off Mohammed Siraj. Two early wickets reduced RR to 12-2 inside three overs.

Ad

Riyan Parag (26 off 14) looked dangerous before being adjudged caught behind off Kulwant Khejroliya in contentious fashion. The batter reviewed the decision and the original decision stayed. However, while the ball was close to the willow, Parag's bat was also hitting the ground at the same time. The batter was clearly not pleased with the decision and argued with the umpire.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 32) and skipper Sanju Samson (41 off 28) played valiant knocks for RR, but they were never in the hunt in the chase. Prasidh Krishna (3-24) was excellent once again, dismissing both Samson and Hetmyer.

GT vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Sudharsan was brilliant for GT with the bat yet again. He laid the foundation for the team's big total with a wonderful knock. With the ball, Prasidh starred with three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore claimed two scalps each.

Ad

For RR, Deshpande and Theekshana picked up two wickets each. In the chase, Hetmyer scored a valiant half-century.

Sudharsan was named Player of the Match for his superb 82 off 53 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More