"Gujarat's situation is looking slightly bad this time" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' IPL 2024 loss to Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra is slightly pessimistic about the Gujarat Titans' (GT) chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs after their loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

LSG set GT a 164-run target after opting to bat first in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7. The home team then bundled Shubman Gill and company out for 130 to register a comprehensive 33-run win, their third consecutive victory after a defeat in their tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra had contrasting views on the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans' prospects in IPL 2024.

"Lucknow won and Gujarat's situation is looking slightly bad this time. Lucknow will keep challenging for a place in the top four. They might qualify for the third consecutive year but Gujarat's chances are not looking very bright. I will be very honest about it," he said (0:35).

The former India opener praised LSG for successfully defending 160-plus totals every time.

"What do Lucknow do? Whenever they have posted a total of over 160, they have defended it. This is the 13th time. When I see their bowling in the team sheet, I say it's okay, it's not that good that you defend a score over 160 every time, but they do that. Mayank Yadav was injured this time but they they still did it," Chopra observed (19:40).

Mayank Yadav conceded 13 runs in the only over he bowled before walking off the field with an injury. However, Yash Thakur (5/30) made up for his absence by running through the Gujarat Titans batting order.

"The might is not seen in their batting" - Aakash Chopra on the Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the Gujarat Titans with a 23-ball 31. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that the Gujarat Titans' batting is not as formidable as earlier.

"When it was Gujarat's turn to bat, they started very well. Wriddhiman Saha wasn't available and BR Sharath came in place of him. Honestly speaking, the might is not seen in their batting. Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill played well but as soon as Kane Williamson got out, you see the batting but it's not the same," he elaborated (21:10).

The reputed commentator added that the Titans' middle and lower order was virtually dismantled.

"You were forced to send Darshan Nalkande up the order. So the situation is not that good. Yash Thakur picked up three wickets and Krunal Pandya took three. He gave only 11 runs in four overs. Ravi Bishoi picked up a wicket and overall, they were totally blown away," Chopra observed.

Apart from Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia (30 off 25) was the only other Titans player to reach 20. Only five of their players reached double digits and none of them had a strike rate over 135.

