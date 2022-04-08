"Big joke in bowling and fielding"- Fans roast Gujarat Titans after they leak runs to PBKS tailenders in death overs

Gujarat Titans (GT) were on the receiving end of fans' criticism after their inability to wrap up Punjab Kings' tail in their IPL 2022 clash on Friday. The newly formed franchise faltered after pocketing nine wickets at the end of the 18th over.

The GT bowlers also leaked runs as Rahul Chahar (22* in 17 balls) and Arshdeep Singh (10* in 5 balls) put on a 27-run partnership at the end. Their respective knocks in the last two overs took Punjab to a decent total of 189/9.

After being put in to bat first, the Punjab Kings batted with aggressive intent even though they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Liam Livingstone (64) was once again the star performer for them in the batting department. However, their innings was derailed in the 16th over when Rashid Khan dismissed Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan in the space of three deliveries.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Punjab then slipped to 162/9 soon after, but a rearguard effort from Chahar and Singh ensured that they reached a decent total. Gujarat Titans fans were not pleased with their team's performance in the last two overs. They felt the team lacked intensity in the fielding and bowling department. They took to Twitter to voice their displeasure on the same.

A few fans also applauded Chahar for improving his batting abilities in the recent past and for bailing his team out of a troubling situation.

Here are some of the reactions:

Ananth @Amazingananth



#PBKSvGT

#IPL2022 Has the last wicket pair of Punjab taken away the match from Gujarat Titans?? Has the last wicket pair of Punjab taken away the match from Gujarat Titans??#PBKSvGT#IPL2022

bhavikshah @bhavikshah1993 @gujarat_titans



Big joke in bowling and fielding.



Hope we dont make joke in batting. @MdShami11 Bro what GT doing in fielding??Big joke in bowling and fielding.Hope we dont make joke in batting. @gujarat_titans @MdShami11 Bro what GT doing in fielding??Big joke in bowling and fielding.Hope we dont make joke in batting.

Y P @imYash07 Absolutely bad bowling there from Gujarat Titans there. If they lose in the end given their batting, it's on them. Absolutely bad bowling there from Gujarat Titans there. If they lose in the end given their batting, it's on them.

bhavikshah @bhavikshah1993



Why not yorker?? @gujarat_titans True...we can not accept this bowling...only length bowl is certainly not understood.Why not yorker?? @gujarat_titans True...we can not accept this bowling...only length bowl is certainly not understood.Why not yorker??

yogesh agarwal @yagarwal7 @hardikpandya7 @gujarat_titans Hardik is being selfish while allotting himself full overs. Now he is bowling intial bowlers when ball swings and last over just to increase his wicket tally, not good for a team if their main wicket taking bowlers are given bowls crucial overs. @hardikpandya7 @gujarat_titans Hardik is being selfish while allotting himself full overs. Now he is bowling intial bowlers when ball swings and last over just to increase his wicket tally, not good for a team if their main wicket taking bowlers are given bowls crucial overs.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Who would have thought Rahul chahar will bash Hardik Pandya one day and both the names won't be related to Mumbai Indians. Who would have thought Rahul chahar will bash Hardik Pandya one day and both the names won't be related to Mumbai Indians.

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Highest 10th wicket partnership in IPL at 12+ Run Rate



Tom Curran & Ankit Rajpoot 31* (12)

Rahul Chahar & Arshdeep Singh 27* (13)

Dhawal Kulkarni & Pravin Tambe 20 (8) Highest 10th wicket partnership in IPL at 12+ Run RateTom Curran & Ankit Rajpoot 31* (12)Rahul Chahar & Arshdeep Singh 27* (13)Dhawal Kulkarni & Pravin Tambe 20 (8)

#copy @_yaar_anmulle



#GTvPBKS Rahul Chahar bhai, Deepak Chahar ki yaad mat dilaao. Rahul Chahar bhai, Deepak Chahar ki yaad mat dilaao.#GTvPBKS

"It feels good to have got this opportunity after many years"- Gujarat Titans debutant Darshan Nalkande

Young Gujarat Titans pacer Darshan Nalkande expressed his excitement after a long wait for a chance at this level. The 23-year-old Maharashtra pacer picked up two wickets in his debut tonight. But he was expensive as he conceded 37 in three overs.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the first innings, Nalkande said:

"There were nerves but Ashish sir and Hardik bhai gave me confidence before the game. It feels good to have got this opportunity after many years - looking forward to contribute to the team. Whatever Hardik bhai was telling me, I was trying to execute the same. The wicket is playing really well for batting - it's coming onto the bat really well so hopefully we can chase it down."

Gujarat Titans are currently cruising along towards the target as they reached 160/2 at the end of 18 overs.

Edited by Aditya Singh