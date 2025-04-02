Gujarat Titans keeper sings ‘Aaj ki party’ song loudly in Rashid Khan’s ears while he is sleeping ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) vice-captain Rashid Khan decided to take a nap while on the flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru. However, his GT teammate Anuj Rawat did not let him sleep properly as he annoyed him by singing a song loudly in his ears during the flight.

Ad

After a win against the Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans have reached Bengaluru for their next IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This is GT's first away game, and the franchise allowed the squad's new member Anuj Rawat to film a vlog during the flight.

Rawat, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the previous IPL season, asked GT players about their memories of Bengaluru city. Captain Shubman Gill shared that his favorite memory was the century he scored against RCB in 2023.

Ad

Trending

During the same video, Rawat went towards Rashid Khan, who was busy sleeping. Rawat started singing Salman Khan's song 'Aaj Ki Party' to wake him up.

You can watch the video here (0:41):

Ad

While Rashid did look a bit annoyed at first, he had a smile on his face soon after though. Anuj then shifted his focus to the other teammates on the flight.

Rashid Khan celebrated Eid with Gujarat Titans teammates during IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans shared one more video on their YouTube channel recently, where the team's deputy skipper Rashid Khan celebrated the festival of Eid with the rest of the squad. Khan hilariously joked that GT's new Afghanistani member Karim Janat wanted a special dish, so they prepared a different menu for him alone.

Ad

You can watch that clip here:

After celebrating Eid, the Gujarat Titans have reached the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for their match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see if GT can continue their winning momentum. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback