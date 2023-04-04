Gujarat Titans rope in Dasun Shanaka as injury replacement for Kane Williamson for remainder of IPL 2023

In what has come as a significant development, Sri Lanka's white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka has joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) as Kane Williamson's replacement for the remainder of IPL 2023.

The defending champion has signed the all-rounder for his base price of ₹50 lakh, having gone unsold in the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December last year.

Shanaka has proven himself to be one of the best finishers in white-ball cricket in the last 18 months or so. The 31-year-old has a strike rate of 141.94 in 181 T20s with a best of an unbeaten 131.

Dasun Shanaka's best innings in T20I cricket came against Australia in the third T20I in Pallekele as he struck an unbeaten 54 off 25 deliveries to take Sri Lanka to victory out of nowhere.

The right-handed batter, who can also bowl some medium pace, also hit a hundred during the ODI series in India earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson sustained a knee injury during the season opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury while catching the ball at square leg, landing awkwardly after tossing the ball inside the boundary. He didn't return to bat during the Titans' run-chase as the franchise used the Impact Player rule to substitute him, bringing in Sai Sudharsan.

"Wish I could have been there with you all" - Kane Williamson

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson wished the Titans the best of luck for the remaining matches of their campaign and hopes for a speedy recovery.

"I just want to wish the Gujarat Titans team all the best for the remainder of the season. I wish I could have been there with you all but not to be and I also want to thank the fans for their love and support. I look forward to a speedy recovery."

The Kiwi white-ball captain landed in New Zealand on Tuesday, April 4, with a brace on his right knee and was seen coming out of the airport with crutches on.

Despite his absence from the batting unit against the Super Kings, the Titans got home comfortably as Shubman Gill top-scored with 63 off 35 deliveries.

