Gujarat Titans suffer massive blow as star all-rounder gets ruled out of IPL 2025

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 12, 2025 12:03 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
GT are currently on a four-game winning streak [Image Credit: Getty]

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Glenn Phillips will miss the remainder of IPL 2025, as announced by the franchise on April 12. The New Zealand star suffered a groin injury on the field in GT's clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6.

The injury occurred during the powerplay in SRH's batting innings, resulting in a hobbled Phillips getting assisted off the field. The 28-year-old was not part of the playing XI and fielded as a substitute.

Incidentally, Phillips has not played a single outing for GT despite being listed as one of the Impact Subs in almost all the games. However, the side has been largely untroubled, winning four out of their first five matches.

A statement from the Gujarat Titans read (Via Cricbuzz):

"Glenn Phillips has returned to New Zealand following a groin injury he sustained during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6. Gujarat Titans wish Glenn a speedy recovery."
Phillips was one of New Zealand's heroes in their recent run to the 2025 Champions Trophy final. GT acquired him at the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of ₹2 crores.

The dynamic all-rounder has played only eight IPL games thus far in his career - five with SRH in 2023 and three with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2021. The franchise is yet to name a replacement for the injured Phillips.

GT look for fifth consecutive win in LSG clash today

GT will look to continue their on-field dominance when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today (April 12). After losing their season opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Shubman Gill's Men have been on an incredible winning streak.

GT have won their next four matches relatively convincingly, finding themselves on top of the points table with eight points in five games. The 2022 champions have been led with the bat by the ever-reliable Sai Sudharsan's 273 runs at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 151.66.

With the ball, discarded Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore have led the way with ten wickets each.

Meanwhile, LSG are also riding high on confidence, having won their last two outings and three out of their first five matches.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
