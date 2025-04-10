Gujarat Titans take hilarious dig at Rajasthan Royals with ‘Tarak Mehta’ reference after GT vs RR IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Gujarat Titans (GT) took a hilarious dig at Rajasthan Royals (RR) after their win over them in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, April 9. It was a banter on social media between the two teams.
Rajasthan Royals posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of the character Bagha from the popular Indian sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' saying -
"Ek kaam karta hu, so jata hu (Let me do one thing, I'll sleep)."
After the match, Gujarat Titans replied to the same, responding by sharing a picture of Jethalal, another character from the same show, sleeping on his father's lap, taking an indirect dig at Rajasthan Royals after beating them.
They even captioned the post with three sleeping emojis -
"😴😴😴.
Below is the post of the same on X -
With this win, Gujarat Titans also moved to the top of the table with eight points from five games, continuing their dominant run in the season so far.
Gujarat Titans register fourth consecutive win of the season by beating Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans registered their fourth consecutive win in the IPL 2025 season as they beat Rajasthan Royals by a comprehensive margin of 58 runs. Batting first, they put up a massive total of 217/6 on the board from their 20 overs.
Opener Sai Sudharsan carried on his dream run, scoring yet another half-century. The left-hander smashed 82 runs off 53 balls with eight fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 154.72. Jos Buttler (36) and Shahrukh Khan (36) made vital contributions in the middle while Rahul Tewatia (24 not out) and Rashid Khan (12) gave them a solid finish.
Their bowlers then responded, restricting Rajasthan Royals and bundling them out for just 159 as they were nowhere in the chase. Prasidh Krishna led the charge with three wickets while Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore chipped in with two wickets each.
After losing their first match of the season against Punjab Kings, Gujarat have not looked back, beating Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and now Rajasthan Royals.
They are at the top of the table and appear to be the team to beat at the moment.
