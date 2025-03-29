Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and MI's last match in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the clash on Saturday, March 29. The two teams have locked horns five times in the T20 league, with the Titans dominating the five-time champions 3-2.

Ad

Led by Shubman Gill, the Titans beat Mumbai by six runs in a last-over thriller when they last faced in match number five of IPL 2024 held in Ahmedabad.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 168/6 in 20 overs. Openers Wriddhiman Saha (19 off 15) and Gill (31 off 22) got off to starts but failed to score big. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 45 off 39 balls, including one six and three boundaries. He held the innings together as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Ad

Trending

Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, and Rahul Tewatia also chipped in with 17 (11), 12 (11), and 22 (15), respectively. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for MI, returning with stunning figures of 3/14, while Gerald Coetzee bagged two wickets. Piyush Chawla also scalped one wicket.

GT vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Mumbai scored 162/9, falling short of the target by seven runs. The visitors got off to a poor start as Ishan Kishan departed for a four-ball duck. Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis put up a fight, hitting 43 (29) and 46 (38), respectively. Tilak Varma also scored 25 off 19 deliveries.

Ad

Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, and Mohit Sharma picked up two wickets apiece for GT.

GT vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL game

MI lost to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their IPL 2025 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Asked to bat first, MI put up 155/9 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma departed for a four-ball duck, while Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks joined him in the pavilion to leave Mumbai reeling at 36/3 inside the powerplay.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied the innings with 29 (26) and 31 (25). Deepak Chahar provided the late blitz, scoring an unbeaten 28 off 15 balls to help the visitors post a fighting total.

CSK debutants Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed were the leading wicket-takers, finishing with remarkable figures of 4/18 and 3/29, respectively. Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up one wicket apiece.

Ad

MI vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Kings achieved the target with five deliveries to spare. They lost Rahul Tripathi for a single-digit score, but Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 65* (45) and 53 (26), respectively. Ravindra stayed till the end to take his team home as wickets continued to tumble on the other end. Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with 17 (18).

Ad

MI debutant Vignesh Puthur impressed with the ball, returning with excellent figures of 3/32, while Deepak Chahar and Will Jacks picked up one wicket apiece.

MI vs CSK IPL 2025 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL match

GT beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 11 runs in their last IPL outing in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

Ad

Put in to bat first, Punjab posted 243/5 in 20 overs. Opener Prabhsimran Singh departed for just five runs. However, the other opener Priyansh Arya impressed with the bat, scoring a quickfire 47 off 23 balls.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer led by example on his Punjab debut, staying unbeaten on 97 off 42 deliveries, comprising nine maximums and five boundaries. Shashank Singh finished things off in style with an unbeaten 44 runs off 16 balls, hitting two maximums and six boundaries. Marcus Stoinis and Azmatullah Omarzai also chipped in with 20 (15) and 16 (15), respectively.

Ad

Sai Kishore was the pick of the Titans' bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/30 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket each.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, GT managed 232/5 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 74 off 41 balls, including six maximums and five boundaries. Skipper Shubman Gill also chipped in with 33 off 14 to share a 61-run stand for the first wicket. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford also smashed 54 (33) and 46 (28), respectively. The duo, though, failed to take the team over the line.

Ad

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 scorecard.

Arshdeep Singh delivered with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/26, while Marco Jansen and Glenn Maxwell bagged one wicket apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback