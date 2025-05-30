Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of GT and MI's last match in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, will host the game on Friday, May 30.

The two teams have clashed seven times in the IPL, with GT leading MI 7-2 in head-to-head contests. They have also met twice this season, with GT winning by 36 runs and three wickets (via the DLS method) in their two faceoffs.

Asked to bat first in the two sides' last match-up, MI put up 155/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton perished for single digits. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings by scoring 53 (35) and 35 (24), respectively. Corbin Bosch also chipped in with 27 off 22 deliveries to help the team reach a par score.

Sai Kishore was the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with figures of 2/34, while Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, GT achieved the revised target of 147 in 19 overs. Sai Sudharsan fell early but skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with 43 off 46, comprising one maximum and three boundaries. Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford also chipped in with 30 (27) and 28 (15), respectively. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Will Jacks scalped two wickets apiece for Mumbai, while Deepak Chahar bagged one wicket.

MI vs GT IPL 2025 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

GT lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 83 runs in their last IPL 2025 league match. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the game on May 25.

Batting first, the Super Kings put up 230/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway looked solid, scoring 34 (17) and 52 (35), respectively, to provide a promising start. Urvil Patel and Shivam Dube then chipped in with 37 (19) and 17 (8), respectively.

Later, Dewald Brevis provided the final flourish, smashing 57 off 23 deliveries, hitting five maximums and four boundaries. Ravindra Jadeja also remained unbeaten on 21 off 18 balls. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/22, while Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Shahrukh Khan bagged one wicket apiece.

CSK vs GT 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Titans were bundled out for 147 in 18.3 overs. Sai Sudharsan produced a fighting effort with the bat, scoring 41 off 28 balls with the help of six boundaries. The southpaw didn’t get any support from the other end as the batting unit looked miserable in the run chase.

Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Arshad Khan were the other four batters who reached double digits. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad starred with the ball for CSK, picking up three wickets apiece. Ravindra Jadeja also bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana scalped one each.

CSK vs GT 2025 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

MI lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 league match. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26.

Invited to bat first, Mumbai posted 184/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provided a decent start, scoring 24 (21) and 27 (20), respectively. Suryakumar Yadav delivered with the bat, smashing 57 off 39 balls in an innings laced with two maximums and six boundaries.

Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, and Will Jacks chipped in with 26 (15), 20 (12), and 17 (8), respectively. Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets each for PBKS, while Harpreet Brar returned with one scalp.

MI vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

In response, Punjab achieved the target with nine balls to spare. Priyansh Arya starred with the bat at the top, scoring 62 off 35 balls, including two sixes and nine boundaries. Josh Inglis also looked brilliant for his 73 off 42 deliveries, comprising three maximums and nine boundaries. The duo put on a 109-run partnership for the second wicket after Prabhsimran Singh perished for 13 off 16.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 26 off 16, including a match-winning six off Trent Boult to take his team over the finish line. Mitchell Santner scalped two wickets for MI, while Jasprit Bumrah proved to be economical for his 1/23.

MI vs PBKS 2025 scorecard.

