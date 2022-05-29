"Gujarat Titans will have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals" - Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2022 final

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has backed Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hardik Pandya and Co. will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets on Friday to reach the mega final. This will be RR's first appearance in the final since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Raina, who has been a part of many IPL finals, feels that the Titans will be fresh, coming from a few days' break and will have a slight advantage over the Royals.

Speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports, the former CSK batsman said:

"I think Gujarat Titans will have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in the finals because they've had a good rest of four-five days and also due to the tempo they've been in this season."

He added:

"I believe RR cannot be taken lightly because they are looking in sublime form and if Jos Buttler fires for one last time in this season, then it will be a huge bonus for the team. So, it will be an epic clash. Also, the wicket has been brilliant here in Ahmedabad and we've seen a lot of strokes from the batters."

Gujarat Titans have a well-rounded squad and have exceeded everyone's expectations. They finished in the top spot in the points table before beating the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to make it to the summit clash.

The Gujarat franchise emerged victorious in both meetings against Sanju Samson and Co. earlier in the IPL 2022 also.

"They have got used to the atmosphere" - Graeme Smith backs Rajasthan Royals to win against Gujarat Titans

Graeme Smith, who was part of the Rajasthan side when they lifted the title during the inaugural edition in 2008, stated that the Royals will have an advantage in the summit clash.

The former Proteas captain reckoned that RR are used to these conditions, having already played here.

The 41-year-old explained:

"I think the advantage Rajasthan Royals have over Gujarat Titans is that they've played a game on this surface. They have got used to the atmosphere, the outfield, the pitch, and the extra bounce."

The former South Africa captain added:

"But I think it's a one-off game and (in matches like these) if someone from the big players stands to the occasion and puts up a massive performance, it gives a major boost to the side. Both these teams are laden with potential match-winners which makes the TATA IPL final most exciting."

It is expected to be a cracker of a contest in front of, potentially, close to a 100 thousand spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

