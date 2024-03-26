"Haa Rahul bhai, dube kaisa rahega hardik ki jagah world cup me"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's thumping win vs GT in IPL 2024 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) comprehensively in the seventh match of IPL 2024 on Tuesday (March 26) at the Chepauk Stadium. With their second win in as many games, the defending champions have occupied the pole position in the points table.

The home team batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a huge total of 206/6 in 20 overs. Openers Rachin Ravindra (46) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (46) set up a good platform at the top.

Middle-order batters Shivam Dube (51) and Daryl Mitchell (24) utilized the start and steered their team towards a strong first-innings score. Sameer Rizvi (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (7*) chipped in with cameos in the end. Rashid Khan scalped two wickets for GT but conceded 49 runs in his four-over spell.

In the chase, GT batters struggled from the beginning to score freely. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar dismissed Titans captain Shubman Gill (8) in the third over to open the floodgates for his side.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals after that as GT failed to keep up with the required run rate. Sai Sudharsan held up one end but played a painful knock of 37 (31). He eventually perished in the 15th over when Gujarat Titans needed more than 17 runs per over.

GT reached 143/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 63 runs. Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, and Mustafizur Rahman scalped two wickets apiece for CSK in the bowling department.

"They outplayed us when they were batting"- GT captain Shubman Gill after loss vs CSK in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, GT skipper Shubman Gill reflected on the loss and said:

"They outplayed us when they were batting. The way they bowled, their execution was spot on. We backed ourselves to get a decent score in the powerplay. Once we could not get a decent start, we were always playing catch-up. In T20, you can always talk about 10-15 runs here and there."

He added:

"But at the end of the day, it is about how much they got. We were expecting to chase anything between 190-200 on this pitch. Better to have these matches at the start rather than the business end. (On the pitch) It looked like a really good wicket. It was hard and there was a good grass covering. We let ourselves down while we were batting."

Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (March 27).