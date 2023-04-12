"Happy to do anything whatever the team decides and whatever the team needs" - Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja explained that he is happy to mold his role according to the team's needs ahead of facing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Chepauk on Wednesday, April 12.

Jadeja is one of the team's most valuable assets, given his multi-dimensional abilities. Not only is the Saurashtra all-rounder excellent with both the bat and ball, but he is also a gun fielder.

In an interaction on CSK's official website, Jadeja was quoted as saying:

"I am happy to do anything whatever the team decides and whatever the team needs. My job is to give my best whenever I get the chance, especially in T20s, you never know. I am happy to do anything."

Jadeja also heaped praise on CSK skipper MS Dhoni, claiming that the veteran keeper-batter is a legend. The upcoming game against the Royals will be Dhoni's 200th as CSK captain. Jadeja feels Chepauk will be ecstatic if the Super Kings win on this special occasion. The all-rounder explained:

"What can I say, he is a legend of Indian cricket. So, I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully in his 200th game, we will win in Chepauk and all the fans will be happy, so that we continue the momentum. Hopefully we win tomorrow and we give him a gift on his 200th (IPL) match as captain."

With 213 games as captain (he also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant when CSK were suspended from the league), Dhoni is already the most-capped skipper in IPL history. He is also one of the most successful ones, having led the Super Kings to four IPL titles.

"It was not like a typical Chennai wicket" - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on the Chepauk wicket, Jadeja believes CSK should avoid doing too many things while bowling. He also observed that the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wasn't on the usual Chepauk wicket. The left-arm spinner added:

"If you are playing in Chennai, you have to bowl according to the wicket. In Chennai, the wickets are favouring spinners, so I don’t think we can try too many different things. We can just stick to the basic line and length. It also depends on the field we are bowling with. Last game we played here, the wicket was very good. Both teams scored 200 plus. It was not like a typical Chennai wicket."

Jadeja has so far taken four wickets in three IPL 2023 matches at an average of 15.50.

