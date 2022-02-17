"Happy Birthday biscuit" - Virat Kohli pens a heartwarming note on AB de Villiers' birthday

Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt note for his former teammate AB de Villiers, who turned 38 years old on Thursday (February 17).

It's no secret that the two share a great camaraderie that extends beyond the cricket field. Both Kohli and de Villiers have come out in public talking about the bond they share.

On AB de Villiers' 38th birth anniversary, Virat Kohli took to Instagram story to share a note to the former Proteas cricketer.

“Happy birthday biscuit, lots of love to you always my brother," Kohli wrote.

Kohli and de Villiers have formed a lethal partnership since the latter joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011. They have been touted as the IPL's best batting pair and have guided Bangalore to five playoffs. However, they have not managed to win any trophy for the side.

The former captain has put curtains on his IPL career, having last played in IPL 2021. Overall, he has amassed 5162 runs in 184 matches at an average of 39.70, including three centuries and 40 fifties.

"My relationship with RCB goes a lot deeper than just playing cricket" - AB de Villiers

The swashbuckling batter asserted that he has a special connection with the franchise because of the city and its people.

Speaking on the RCB podcast, de Villiers had said:

"My relationship with RCB goes a lot deeper than just playing cricket for them. And I don't think it would have been the same for any other franchise and that's what I hold dearest to my heart - it's the fans and the city itself."

He added:

"I have always connected with the places I go to. It's a bit weird but I remember smells and visual stuff I see. The minute I get into Bangalore there's a certain freshness in the air, a certain something that I sort of connect with that feels familiar."

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers has hinted that he might return to RCB in the future in a coaching capacity.

