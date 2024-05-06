"Happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me"- Jasprit Bumrah sends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sanjana Ganesan 

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent birthday wishes to his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Monday (May 6) through Instagram with a heartfelt post. The ace pacer is currently participating in IPL 2024, representing his franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ganesan is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. She is a famous anchor and broadcaster, mainly in sports like cricket. Bumrah and Sanjana were friends for a couple of years before taking their relationship to the next level. The duo tied the knot on March 15, 2021, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Angad, last year in September.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle this afternoon and shared a picture of himself along with Sanjana in front of a cake to wish her. He captioned the post:

"happy birthday to my person, the one who completes me and with her by my side the world is a wonderful place. Angad and I wish you have the best birthday, with lots of love and cuddles from us ❤️."

Jasprit Bumrah currently holds the Purple Cap in IPL 2024

After missing the entire IPL 2023 due to injury issues, Jasprit Bumrah made a stellar comeback this season and has been one of the standout bowlers in the tournament. He has picked up 17 wickets across 11 games and is the current holder of the Purple Cap. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are languishing at the bottom of the points table despite Bumrah's brilliance with the ball.

Even though there are multiple top Indian and foreign superstars in the line-up, MI has failed to perform well this season, losing eight out of 11 games so far. They are almost out of the playoff race.

They will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A loss in this match will make them the first team to bow out of the playoff race officially.

Do you think MI should rest Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining matches considering the upcoming 2024 World Cup next month? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

