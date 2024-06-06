"Happy Birthday to the stylish batsman and a true team player"- Special wishes pour in as Ajinkya Rahane turns 36

Cricket fraternity members and fans from across the globe sent warm wishes to veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane as he turned 36 today (June 6). He was last seen on the field last month, plying his trade for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024. Their campaign ended in the league stage after a tough loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a virtual knock-out match on May 18.

After a fruitful season last year, Rahane failed to make a mark with the bat for CSK in IPL 2024. Across 13 matches, he could only muster 242 runs at an average of 20.17, with 45 being his highest score. He will be hoping to put it behind him and concentrate on making a comeback during the domestic season with Mumbai. He is also out of the reckoning of the Indian Test team selection over the past year.

Trending

Wishes poured in on X today on the occasion of Ajinkya Rahane's 36th birthday. His long-standing Indian teammate Cheteshwar Pujara led the way with an X post, and soon, a couple of other cricket fraternity members and fans also joined in.

Here are some of them:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Won BGT as Captain in Australia. IPL Trophy Winner. Asia Cup Winner. Test Hundred at Lord's. 8514 runs in International cricket. Brilliant records in Test in overseas. - Wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of the finest batsmen of this Generation, Ajinkya Rahane," a fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday to the stylish batsman and a true team player," a fan wrote.

"Wishing very happiest birthday to my favorite player on cricket field sir "Ajinkya Rahane". He is India's best player vs pace in any hostile conditions. He has is name written in Iconic venues like Lord's, MCG," a fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 sir you have given us lots of proud moments.......," a fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday Ajju Dada Your Elegant Batting, Leadership and Determination inspire us all. Wishing you good health, happiness on and off the field. Keep shining ! Jinks !," another fan wrote.

"Wishing you the happiest of birthdays to the sweetest person! Thank you for existing!! May you have the bestest day filled with lots of love, laughter and joy," a fan wrote.

"Happy birthday jinx, see you in csk next year too," a CSK fan wrote.

A look at Ajinkya Rahane's numbers in Test cricket

Rahane has represented India in all three formats over the past decade. However, Tests have been his forte, as that is where he made a mark in international cricket. He played 85 Tests for India and scored 5077 runs at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties.

The right-hander was a mainstay in the middle-order for several years. He also led the team to a memorable Test series win in Australia in the 2020-21 season. However, Ajinkya Rahane lost his place in the side after the West Indies tour last year. Selectors decided to bring in youngsters after inconsistent performances from seniors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback