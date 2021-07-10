Harbhajan Singh announces the birth of his second child

Ace off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram account today to announce the birth of his second child, a baby boy. Elated by the news, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner thanked God and informed the people that both his wife Geeta, and the newborn baby were doing well.

He captioned the post:

Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🙏🙏 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏

Harbhajan Singh also shared an image with the following message to his fans and well-wishers:

"A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support. "

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra already have a four-year-old daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born on July 27, 2016. The trio have now welcomed baby boy Plaha into their family today.

Former teammates of Harbhajan such as Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Rahul Sharma have congratulated him and sent good wishes in the comments section.

A few hours later, the off-spinner shared another video on his account, in which fans could see a cradle, toy, and clothes for his newborn baby. He shared the video and captioned it:

"Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 #blessed #grateful .. shukar aa tera maalka 🙏🙏"

Harbhajan Singh will represent KKR in the second phase of IPL 2021 in September

Harbhajan Singh was last seen in action during the first half of the IPL in March. He donned the KKR jersey for the first time this year and was used sporadically by his skipper Eoin Morgan. He mostly bowled in the powerplays and was more involved as a mentor to the youngsters.

In IPL 2021, the veteran off-spinner went wicketless in the three matches he played and conceded runs at the rate of 9 per over. Harbhajan will be hoping to put up a better performance in the second leg of the tournament.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee