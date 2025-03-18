"You'll see him taking a lot of wickets" - Harbhajan Singh makes a big prediction on uncapped GT pacer ahead of IPL 2025

Former India off spinner Harbhajan Singh has predicted that uncapped right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar will pick up plenty of wickets for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025. Referring to the 24-year-old's impressive domestic season, Harbhajan added that Gurnoor has the pace to trouble batters.

Gurnoor was purchased by GT at the IPL 2025 mega auction for ₹1.30 crore. The Punjab pacer made his first-class debut in December 2022. In 12 matches so far, he has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 25.66, with one five-fer and two four-fers. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he claimed 26 scalps in seven matches at an average of 20.30.

While analyzing Gujarat Titans' squad for the IPL 2025 season, Harbhajan picked Brar as one of the bowlers to watch out for. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"There is Gurnoor Brar. He is also brilliant. He had a very good season for Punjab. He is a very good bowler, is quick and is a bit seasoned now. The good thing is he needed someone like Ashish Nehra around him. Certain players need someone to put an arm around their shoulder, so Ashish Nehra is the right company for him. I think you'll see him taking a lot of wickets. He's got that pace."

Brar's career-best innings figures in first-class cricket were registered against Bihar in Mohali in November 2024 in the Ranji Trophy. He was named Player of the Match for his second-innings figures of 5-14 as Punjab hammered Bihar by an innings and 67 runs.

"Glenn Phillips is a good replacement for David Miller" - Harbhajan Singh on GT squad for IPL 2025

While analyzing Gujarat Titans' squad for IPL 2025, Harbhajan further stated that while they may not have a lot of big names, there are a number of proven performers in the franchise. He also backed the decision to pick Glenn Phillips, describing him as a good replacement for David Miller in the finishing role.

"All in all, I like the look of the team. There are no big superstars, but there is Gill, Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan. All of them are proven performers. Glenn Phillips is a good replacement for David Miller as a finisher. According to me, it's a strong team," Harbhajan concluded.

GT finished a disappointing eighth in the IPL 2024 season, winning five and losing seven of their 14 matches. Two of their games produced no result. Despite the poor returns, Gill has been retained as captain for the 2025 edition.

