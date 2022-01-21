Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, has "mild symptoms"

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to say that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is displaying "mild symptoms".

The spin-bowling icon tweeted:

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions."

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh

I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care 🙏🙏

He went on to warn his close contacts to also get tested:

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he wrote.

His former Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wished the 41-year-old a quick recovery.

"Get well soon, @harbhajan_singh. Sending you lots of prayers and good vibes from Kolkata," they tweeted.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



Sending you lots of prayers and good vibes from Kolkata



#KorboLorboJeetbo Get well soon, @harbhajan_singh Sending you lots of prayers and good vibes from Kolkata Get well soon, @harbhajan_singh 💜Sending you lots of prayers and good vibes from Kolkata🙏#KorboLorboJeetbo

Harbhajan Singh recently retired from all forms of cricket

In December 2021, Harbhajan Singh brought the curtains down on his 23-year long playing career.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you."

One of India's greatest ever spinners, he represented the country in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20 Internationals (T20Is). He picked 417 Test scalps, 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 in T20Is.

The ace bowler was part of the squad when India won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup. His final appearance for India was in a T20I against the United Arab Emirates in 2016. Singh's final IPL game came in April last year, when KKR took on Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Read Article Continues below

Harbhajan last year began his acting career. He made his big screen debut with the Tamil film "Friendship", in which he portrayed the role of the lead character.

Edited by Parimal