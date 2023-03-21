Harbhajan Singh thinks MI will be successful in IPL 2023 if 2 new all-rounders do the same job as Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya

Former Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh has named two all-rounders who should take the place of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in MI's lineup for IPL 2023. While Pandya left the franchise before the 2022 season, Pollard retired from the IPL ahead of the 2023 edition of the league.

Pandya and Pollard were two of the most important players for the Mumbai Indians over the last eight years. Their explosive batting skills, pace-bowling ability, and top-quality fielding helped MI become champions in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Pollard was also a part of the MI squad that won IPL 2013.

The absence of the two all-rounders left a massive hole in the MI squad, but Harbhajan Singh thinks Australian players Tim David and Cameron Green can do the same job as Pollard and Pandya for the Mumbai-based franchise.

In a chat with Star Sports earlier today, Singh said:

“Well, they will be successful if Tim David can do the same thing that Pollard was doing and whether Green can do what Hardik was doing."

Pandya was drafted by the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022. He was named the captain and led the franchise to the IPL title in their first season itself. Pollard, meanwhile, was appointed MI's batting coach after he called time on his playing career in the IPL.

Harbhajan Singh feels Tim David and Cameron Green will have to perform well from the 1st match itself in IPL 2023

Harbhajan Singh is a multi-time IPL winner. He knows what it takes to succeed in a competition like the Indian Premier League. The former Mumbai Indians star opined that the likes of Tim David and Cameron Green will have to find form early in the tournament, otherwise they may struggle to make an impact.

He said:

"But yes, they do have the potential, but IPL is such a tournament that if you start to get going from day one, you will have a good season. If you don’t get going, and you have to find that rhythm, it gets very difficult," Harbhajan Singh added.

Mumbai Indians will start their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2. It will be interesting to see how the duo of David and Green perform.

