Hardik Pandya along with rest of playing 11 imposed heavy fine after MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined INR 24 Lakh for maintaining a slow over rate for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The five-time winners failed to bowl their overs within the cut-off time during the last-ball defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

MI had to bowl the last over with five fielders inside the circle. The pair of Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee took advantage of it to polish off the 15 runs required, and ensure the three-wicket win.

Pandya, who copped a one-match ban for repeating the slow-over rate thrice in IPL 2024, got sanctioned on his first appearance in IPL 2025 for the same offence. The all-rounder was fined INR 12 Lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the reverse fixture against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Since this marked MI's second slow-over rate offence for the season, the remaining squad members have also been imposed a fine along with the captain.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," a statement on iplt20.com read.

"As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player and the concussion substitute, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement continued.

The rain-curtailed encounter witnessed the end of MI's six-game winning streak. The Hardik Pandya-led side are placed fourth on the standings with 14 points from 12 matches.

GT head coach Ashish Nehra fined 25 percent of his match fees after win over MI in IPL 2025

GT head coach Ashish Nehra has also been sanctioned by the match referee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He was seen having an animated discussion with the officials in the dying stages of the match, demanding that the play be restarted, amid a race against time.

With two overs remaining in the run chase, rain made yet another appearance, forcing the covers to be brought back on. At that point of time, GT were behind the DLS par score, and would have lost points, if play could not be restarted.

"Ashish Nehra, Head Coach, Gujarat Titans, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," the statement mentioned.

Ashish Nehra is the second coaching staff member found breaching the Code of Conduct in IPL 2025 after Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel. The former India right-arm pacer was also fined 25 percent of his match fees for his actions in the home contest against the Rajasthan Royals (RR)

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More