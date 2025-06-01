Hardik Pandya breaks silence on controversial viral video with Shubman Gill from GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

After Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has broken his silence on the controversial viral video from the IPL 2025 Eliminator, played on Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur. Pandya shared the young batter's Instagram story in which Gill had urged fans not to believe everything they saw on the internet.

Ad

Tensions seemed to be simmering between the two star cricketers after their awkward moments during the toss when they didn't shake hands, followed by Pandya's fiery celebration after Gill's wicket in the second innings. Nevertheless, both have poured cold water on the rumors of a rift between them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sharing two photographs on his Instagram story, Gill had written:

"Nothing but love (Don't believe everything you see on the internet) @hardikpandya93."

Pandya shared the story and wrote:

"Always shubhu baby."

Watch Pandya's Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mumbai Indians' captain was successful in his mission of propelling his side to victory over the Titans on Friday, as they reached Qualifier 2. Although the seam-bowling all-rounder chipped in with 22 off nine deliveries with the bat, he leaked 37 runs in his three wicketless overs. However, the five-time champions won by 20 runs while defending 228.

Shubman Gill is currently the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gill, who has had an outstanding tournament with the bat, fell cheaply against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. However, the 25-year-old is still the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025, aggregating 650 runs in 15 innings at 50, only behind Sai Sudharsan (759) and Suryakumar Yadav (673). The first half of the campaign saw consistency from the Titans, and they looked like the team to beat, but the wheels fell off for them ahead of the playoffs.

Ad

The Mumbai Indians (MI), meanwhile, will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings are still reeling from their crushing eight-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. The winner of Sunday's contest will face the Royal Challengers in the final on Tuesday, June 3.

While Mumbai have won five IPL titles, Punjab and Bengaluru have yet to lift the trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More