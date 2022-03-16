Hardik Pandya clears Yo-Yo test ahead of IPL 2022

Indian all-rounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is all set for the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after passing the Yo-Yo test on Wednesday (March 16).

Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted a two-day fitness test for all Indian players who have had injuries recently.

Describing Pandya as an 'asset' for Indian cricket, an unnamed BCCI source told PTI that the Baroda all-rounder passed the Yo-Yo Test with a 17-plus score, comfortably crossing the threshold of 16.5.

"Let's make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season," said a BCCI source as quoted by PTI. "He is an asset, and one needed to check his current fitness standards," he added.

Pandya has been out of the Indian set-up since the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates due to recurring injuries preventing him from bowling regularly.

"He didn't need to bowl at NCA, but he has bowled for considerable time" - BCCI source on Hardik Pandya

During his time away from the national team, Hardik Pandya has worked hard on getting back to peak fitness. It seems the Baroda all-rounder is slowly regaining his bowling mojo.

According to a BCCI source, Pandya has clocked over 135 kmph in the nets despite bowling not being mandatory during the fitness sessions. The source said:

"He didn't need to bowl at NCA, but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the Yo-Yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score, which is much above the cut-off level."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has failed the fitness test. However, that will not have any bearing on his availability for the upcoming season.

"These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn't stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It's just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all," the source said.

It added:

"Look, he has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three First-Class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your Yo-Yo score."

Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will kickstart their IPL 2022 campaign against Lucknow Supergiants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

Edited by Bhargav