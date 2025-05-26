Hardik Pandya is gutted as Marco Jansen removes him immediately after getting tonked for 6 in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya faced anguish after being dismissed in the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is hosting the clash on Monday, May 26.

Ad

The right-handed batter began the 17th over, bowled by Marco Janses, with a maximum. However, he fell immediately as he tried to go the aerial route off a wider delivery, caught behind by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis. As a result, Pandya perished for 26 runs off 15 balls as Mumbai lost their fifth wicket for 150.

Marco Jansen bowled a length ball outside off, and Pandya threw his hands at it as he slashed hard at it. All he managed was a thick outside edge, and Inglis completed a regulation catch towards his right. Following the catch, the batter looked gutted as he failed to make the most of a good start.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav stars as MI set a 185-run target for PBKS in the IPL 2025 match

A clinical batting display from Suryakumar Yadav helped MI post 184/7 against PBKS in their IPL 2025 last league game. The right-hander smashed 57 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 146.15 with the help of two sixes and six boundaries. He was trapped lbw by Arshdeep Singh off the last ball of the innings.

Ad

Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma provided a steady start, chipping with 27 (20) and 24 (21), respectively. However, Will Jacks and Tilak Varma walked back for 17 (8) and 1 (4), respectively. Skipper Pandya and Naman Dhir added valuable 26 (15) and 20 (12), respectively, to the scorecard.

Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Vijaykumar Vyshak were the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets apiece. Harpreet Brar also scalped one wicket.

The winner of this match will ensure a place in the top two in the IPL 205 points table ahead of the playoffs, which start on May 29. PBKS and MI are currently second and fourth with 17 and 16 points after 13 games each, respectively.

Follow the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More