Hardik and Krunal Pandya pose for a picture with Suniel Shetty

Mumbai Indians all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya joined the team last week in Abu Dhabi ahead of IPL 2021. After finishing their quarantine at the hotel, the duo recently stepped out to begin their training sessions.

On Wednesday, Hardik Pandya took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in the company of his brother Krunal and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Hardik described one of them as the 'best' and the other as a 'sweetheart'.

He captioned the post:

"The best and a sweetheart ❤️ @suniel.shetty"

Krunal Pandya stepped onto the field on Wednesday and kicked off his preparations in the nets. The Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle provided fans an update by sharing a picture of Krunal Pandya while he was bowling in an empty net session.

Hardik Pandya’s problem is that he is so slim, he needs some muscle on his body: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt feels that Hardik Pandya's physique is a bit too slim. According to Butt, whenever the bowling workload escalates, it has a detrimental effect on Hardik's body.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel regarding Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury miseries, Salman Butt said:

"India had high hopes from Hardik Pandya, but he has been on a long layoff period. He looks very skillful when he bats. And when he was bowling before injury, he looked very effective with decent pace. But again, Hardik Pandya’s problem is that he is so slim, if there is extra load on his body, he will keep getting unfit."

Salman Butt added:

"He needs some muscle on his body. Skill-wise, he has a lot of capacity to become better and better. The way he bats and bowls… he has a very good bowling action. But again, his body cannot take the excess workload. That is what needs to be managed.”

