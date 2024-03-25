"Hardik Pandya maybe didn't want to face Rashid Khan" - Irfan Pathan criticizes MI skipper for glaring mistakes in opening game defeat to GT

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has criticized newly appointed Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya for not coming higher up the order to face ace spinner Rashid Khan in the side's six-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

The 30-year-old surprisingly came into bat at No.7 in the penultimate over of MI's run-chase. While Hardik scored a quick-fire 11 off 4, the task became too stiff as he holed out on the long-on boundary with nine runs still needed off three deliveries.

Speaking on his Instagram handle post-match, Pathan was bemused by Hardik's decision to send Tim David ahead of himself.

"When they were chasing, they sent Tim David higher up the order. He sent Tim David when Rashid Khan had an over left. I felt Hardik Pandya maybe didn't want to face Rashid Khan after having not played cricket for a long time. This could be the case. I won't agree with the fact that there was an experienced Indian batter sitting in the dressing room and sent an overseas player under pressure against Rashid. They missed a trick there," said Pathan.

Hardik was traded in an off-season deal from GT to MI and replaced long-time skipper Rohit Sharma at the helm, causing a major uproar.

The defeat continued MI's trend of losing season openers, making it 12 straight since 2013.

"In the powerplay, he bowled 2 overs himself, that was a big mistake" - Irfan Pathan on Hardik Pandya

Irfan Pathan was also critical of Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl two overs in the powerplay and introduce Jasprit Bumrah only in the fourth over.

The MI skipper bowled the first over of the match and conceded 11 runs. Yet, he returned to bowl the third over and gave away back-to-back boundaries of the first two deliveries, helping GT get off to a flyer.

"Hardik Pandya made big mistakes in the match. In the powerplay, he bowled two overs himself, that was a big mistake. He brought Jasprit Bumrah into the attack a bit late," said Pathan.

Despite coming into the attack late, Bumrah made his presence felt, finishing with outstanding figures of 3/14 in four overs. Meanwhile, Hardik went wicketless in his three overs of bowling and conceded 10 runs per over.

The talismanic all-rounder will look to open his account as MI captain when they play the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in another away game on Wednesday, March 27.