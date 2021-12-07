Hardik Pandya opts out of Vijay Hazare Trophy to focus on rehabilitation 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has made himself unavailable for selection for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 28-year-old is currently going through an extensive rehabilitation program in Mumbai in order to regain his fitness.

Pandya has been playing more or less as a pure batsman in national colors as well as franchise cricket. He was expected to return to the bowling fray after having undergone surgery in 2019 to mend a shoulder injury.

The right-arm pacer, however, has had constant niggles and other issues that have rendered him ineffective when it comes to bowling long spells. He has made it clear to the Baroda selection panel that he wishes to focus on his rehab.

"The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) had sent an e-mail to Hardik enquiring about his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has rarely played for Baroda in the last three years. However, he gave a one-line reply that he is currently doing rehab in Mumbai," a senior official privy to developments in BCA told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Apparently, the Baroda Cricket Association is also unaware about the nature of the injury Pandya is carrying. The source added:

"Even the BCA doesn't know. It is understood that he is trying to do some strength and conditioning module for his back which is no longer in best of shape post surgery in 2019."

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home 🙏 🇮🇳 This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home 🙏 🇮🇳 https://t.co/n8ZnHhEm6H

Pandya lost his spot in the Test team as he could not contribute with the ball. He played entirely as a batsman in the Mumbai Indians' last two IPL campaigns. While he was touted to bowl in the 2021 edition, the management stated that he is recovering from a niggle. He bowled four overs across two matches for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya will have to play domestic cricket to be eligible for selection

The national selection committee has instructed players who are not in the Indian squad to compete in domestic tournaments. As a result, Pandya will have to ply his trade in the Ranji Trophy or other domestic competition to be deemed eligible for selection. The source stated:

"The current national selection committee has told all the players that all those who are not in the India squad should go back and play domestic cricket -- Hazare and Ranji Trophy."

While he is currently undergoing rehab in Mumbai, he will have to ultimately prove his fitness to the coaches at the NCA in Bangalore. Only after their approval would Pandya be allowed to play matches.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava