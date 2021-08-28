Hardik Pandya's son sends adorable birthday wishes to Lasith Malinga 

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent special birthday wishes to his former teammate Lasith Malinga. Pandya played alongside Lasith Malinga at the Mumbai Indians since his IPL debut in 2015 until the Sri Lankan pacer retired in 2019.

On Saturday, the maverick all-rounder took to his official Instagram handle and wished Malinga on his 38th birthday. Along with the message, Hardik shared an adorable photo of his son Agastya, who sported a hairstyle that resembled Malinga's iconic hairdo.

Hardik Pandya captioned the post:

"Happy birthday Mali 🤗 From one of your biggest fans 😝"

Hardik Pandya has already reached Abu Dhabi to begin preparations for the second half of IPL 2021 that commences on September 19 with a clash between MI and Chennai Super Kings. Currently, Hardik and his brother Krunal Pandya are in isolation at the team's hotel in Abu Dhabi.

After the duo return multiple negative results from RT-PCR tests during quarantine, they will join the rest of the squad for practice sessions. Hardik Pandya was not at his best in the first half of the IPL 2021 earlier this year. In seven games, he scored a paltry 52 runs at a dismal average of 8.66.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to put up a better performance in the second half of the season in the UAE.

Here is the schedule for Mumbai Indians' matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

