Hardik Pandya shares a warm hug with MS Dhoni ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 blockbuster clash [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya shared a warm hug with five-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni ahead of their opening match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the blockbuster clash on Sunday, March 23.

Hardik and Dhoni share a great camaraderie off the field. He made his India debut under his leadership in 2016. Since then, he has established himself as a key white-ball player for the Men in Blue.

In a video shared by the Super Kings on X, the duo were seen sharing a hug and catching up with each other. Watch the clip below:

Hardik and Dhoni's bonding can be judged by the fact that Dhoni once offered his bed to the star all-rounder in New Zealand in 2019. In an old interview, Pandya told ESPNcricinfo (via Zee News):

“MS was someone who understood me from the start: how I function, what kind of a person I am, what are the things I don't like, everything. When I was picked for the New Zealand series (in January 2019, after the suspension was revoked), initially there were no hotel rooms (for Pandya in New Zealand). But then I get a call, saying, ‘You just come. MS has told us, ‘I don't sleep on the bed (in any case). He will sleep on my bed and I will sleep on the floor.'”

Hardik Pandya to miss MI’s opening game against CSK in IPL 2025

MI captain Hardik Pandya will miss the team’s opening game against CSK in IPL 2025. The all-rounder has been suspended for a slow over-rate against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in MI’s last game of IPL 2024. This was his third such offense. He received a one-match suspension and an ₹30 lakh fine.

The 31-year-old will resume captaincy duties against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in Pandya’s absence. Mumbai’s head coach Mahela Jayawardena said (via The Times of India):

“We have been officially communicated that Hardik has to miss the first game.”

Meanwhile, Pandya added:

“Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the first match.”

He also expressed gratitude for the experienced trio – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah:

“I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me — Rohit, Surya, and Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help," Pandya added.

