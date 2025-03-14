Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Kieron Pollard enjoy MI's victory against GG in WPL 2025 eliminator [Watch] 

Mumbai Indians (MI) men's team captain, Hardik Pandya, supported the women's team by attending their WPL 2025 eliminator against Gujarat Giants (GG) on Thursday (March 13). Batting coach Kieron Pollard and star batter Tilak Varma were also present with Pandya, along with owner Akash Ambani.

MI women's team did not disappoint as they beat GG comfortably by 47 runs to qualify for the WPL 2025 final. They batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a massive total of 213/4 in 20 overs.

Hayley Matthews (77) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77) set up a great platform with magnificent half-centuries, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur finished the innings with a blazing cameo of 36 (12). After a brilliant effort with the bat, Matthews picked up three wickets to help her side restrict GG to 166 in 19.2 overs. Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr supported her by scalping two wickets.

Hardik Pandya and Co. enjoyed the contest and were spotted celebrating after their franchise secured victory in the eliminator match. MI provided fans a glimpse of the celebrations by sharing a video on their X account.

You can watch the video below:

"Great team effort" - MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur after win vs GG in Eliminator of WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur applauded her teammates for a collective effort and expressed satisfaction with the victory. She said (via Cricbuzz):

"Great team effort. Really feeling happy today. I will be very honest, before the game I wanted to bat first. Whatever score is on the board, this ground we can chase it. Whatever happened happened for the good. Hayley and Nat played well and happy that I was there and executed well. (on Matthews and Sciver-Brunt) They are great players and they know how to play these kind of WPL games, we don't need to tell them."

She added:

"Really happy with the way they took the responsibility and batted for the team. In bowling-wise we did really well today and we had so many meetings about this and all the bowlers executed well."

MI will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final on Saturday (March 15) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

