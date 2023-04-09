"Hardik, the player, has underperformed so far"- Aakash Chopra on how KKR can 'expose' GT's weakness in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can use their quality spinners to make dents in the Gujarat Titans (GT) batting line-up in their match on Sunday.

Chopra shed light on how GT skipper Hardik Pandya has been inconsistent so far in the tournament and feels the visitors can exploit that middle order and lower middle order with their quality spinners Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the areas where the Kolkata Knight Riders can try and exploit the defending champions:

"Hardik, the player, has underperformed so far, not scoring many runs with the bat and not having much impact with the ball either. Their lower middle order is a bit jittery and KKR can stop them in their tracks if they expose their lower middle order."

KKR have to try and keep winning: Aakash Chopra

Speaking further about the batting line-up of the Titans, Aakash Chopra shed light on team's left-handers, B Sai Sudharsan, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia.

He feels that if Chakravarthy and Narine can make life tough for these batters and if Suyash backs it up with another impressive performance, Kolkata could have a chance of back-to-back wins. On this, Chopra stated:

"Gujarat have many left-handers and so i feel KKR should keep attacking with spin and hope things work out. They have to try and keep winning or else this league will become lopsided."

Kolkata's spinners will be brimming with confidence after the 81-run win in their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens.

However, the Titans have shown that they have almost all bases covered and it might just take an incredibly special effort from the visitors to get two points.

