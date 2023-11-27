"HARDIK Shubhkamnaye" - Fans erupt as Gujarat Titans name Shubman Gill as captain for IPL 2024 after Pandya's departure

The Gujarat Titans announced young batter Shubman Gill as their captain for the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, November 27.

Gill will replace ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was traded to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in an all-cash deal.

Several fans took to social media, sharing their excitement over Gill being handed the leadership role. Here are some of the top reactions:

The Gujarat Titans have had an impressive run in the IPL so far. Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, they clinched the coveted championship trophy in their maiden appearance in 2022. In the subsequent edition, Gujarat finished as runner-up following a five-wicket defeat (DSL method) to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

Shubman Gill is Gujarat's most prolific run-scorer in the league's history, having chalked up 1373 runs in 33 matches at an average of 47.34.

Shubman Gill was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill has had a stellar year, proving his mettle across formats with consistent performances. He dazzled viewers with his batting exploits in the latest edition of the IPL as well.

Gill was one of the key architects in Gujarat finishing as the table-toppers after the league stage. The right-hander mustered 890 runs in 17 innings, the second-highest ever in a single edition. He struck three centuries and four fifties.

Gill delivered a tremendous performance in the crucial Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He blew away the opposition with a scintillating 129-run knock, as GT completed a comprehensive 62-run win to advance to the final. He also made a significant impact with the bat in the all-important summit clash, scoring 39 runs off 20 deliveries.

The team management has rewarded him for his performance by appointing him as captain following Hardik Pandya's exit.

It remains to be seen if Gill manages to repay the faith shown by the GT think tank. With that said, given his age, he could very well be a long-term prospect, ending up leading the side for several years to come.