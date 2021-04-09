IPL 2021: Harshal Patel bags the first fifer this season

Harshal Patel started IPL 2021 with a bang. He became the first-ever bowler to pick up a 5 wicket-haul against Mumbai Indians.

Top class, Harshal Patel! 🙌🙌🙌



Patel is cleaning up the tail!😎



Apt the stumps took a walk to give him his 5⃣th 👏#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #MIvRCB #DareToDream — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

Patel was accurate with both line and length this evening. He finished with figures of 5-27. He picked up vital wickets of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen in his four overs.

In the mid-innings interview, Harshal Patel was candid about his performance.

"Ball started tailing a bit when I came into bowl the 16th over that was my cue. And I executed it brilliantly. You can't look at the opposition all the time. "

Harshal Patel was also vocal about his role as a death-overs bowler in IPL 2021.

"It was very clear from the beginning I was going to bowl two overs at the death but today I bowled three. Feels great. This is my first five-wicket haul in all T20s I have played. Coming against Mumbai Indians it feels special."

He also provided his views on the wicket in Chennai.

"Its a decent batting surface. The dimensions allow you to take the pace off. Also the bounce isn't as good as it usually is. It is probably keeping low. But I do not think its a two paced wicket."

Harshal Patel's death over flurry

Harshal Patel picked up his first wicket of the innings on the last ball of the 15th over. He bowled a full toss which was missed by Hardik Panya who was adjudged leg before wicket.

His second victim was Ishan Kishan, who was initially ruled not out by on-field umpire Nitin Menon. However, the decision was reversed when RCB took a review and Patel got his second wicket.

The 20th over of the innings is the most difficult one to bowl, and Patel was spot on with his performance. Mumbai Indians scored just 1 run and losing 4 wickets. Patel picked up 3 of the said 4 wickets.

Harhsal Patel got rid of Krunal Pandya first with a short-length delivery across leg stump. Krunal was caught by Christian. He bowled another delivery at leg stump and trapped Pollard into hitting the ball straight into the hands of Washington Sundar. Debutant Jansen missed a yorker and was out bowled giving Patel his fifth wicket in the innings.

Though T20 cricket is a batsman's game, Harshal Patel has shown the importance of restricting the opposition to a moderate total by picking up regular wickets in death-overs.