Harshal Patel's excellent slower ball deceives dangerous Aiden Markram, knocks him over for 61 in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Harshal Patel dismissed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Aiden Markram for 61 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. The pacer deceived the South African with an excellent slower ball that dipped after release.

Markram was too early into the shot and the ball went under his bat and hit the base of the stumps. The wicket was Patel's 150th wicket of his IPL career in his 117th match.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

With Markram in the middle, LSG looked set to go past the 200-run mark. But his dismissal left the onus on the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni to get them to a sizeable score, batting first.

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh shine; Rishabh Pant flops as LSG aim to stay in Playoff contention

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins' decision to put Lucknow Super Giants into bat backfired as the hosts' opening duo of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram stuck into the SRH bowling to put 100 runs in nine overs.

Debutant Harsh Dubey claimed his maiden IPL wicket by removing Marsh for 65. Rishabh Pant's decision to promote himself to number three did not work as the southpaw fell for a mere 7 to an excellent caught-and-bowled by Eshan Malinga.

Nicholas Pooran joined Markram in the middle and the pair put on 35 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed. LSG, who need a win to stay in Playoffs contention, handed a debut to Will O' Rourke, who was roped in as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav.

SRH were without Travis Head and pacer Mohammed Shami was only an Impact Player for the 2024 runners-up. At the time of writing, LSG had finished on 205/7 in their 20 overs.

