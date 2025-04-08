Harshit Rana bowls a smart off cutter to castle Aiden Markam on 47 and break 99-run opening partnership in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Harshit Rana provided the first breakthrough for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. The pacer cleaned up Aiden Markram for 47 with a slower delivery to break the 99-run first-wicket partnership between him and Mitchell Marsh.
The dismissal came in the 11th over of LSG’s innings. Rana bowled a full-length ball outside off that jagged back in after seaming. Markram was looking for a flick shot, but the ball entered the bat and pad gap before crashing into the off and middle stumps.
With the dismissal, Aiden Markram missed back-to-back half-centuries, having scored 53 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in his previous outing.
Meanwhile, Harshit continued his knack for breaking partnerships for KKR. The speedster was retained by the Knight Riders for INR 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. That came after he bagged 19 wickets in 13 games last season as the franchise won their third IPL title.
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram’s partnership put LSG in a commanding position in the IPL 2025 match vs KKR
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram’s partnership put LSG in pole position in their IPL 2025 encounter against KKR.
At the time of writing, the Super Giants were 154/1 after 14 overs, with Marsh 78 (44) and Nicholas Pooran (20 off 12) at the crease.
Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR are coming on the back of an 80-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing. The defending champions are fifth in the points table with two wins in four games.
Like the Knight Riders, LSG defeated five-time champions MI by 12 runs in their previous fixture. The Rishabh Pant-led side are sixth in the points table with two wins in four matches based on the net run rate (NRR).
The two teams will be keen to continue their winning momentum.
