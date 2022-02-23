"Has done incredible things as leader" - Shane Watson reveals what made Virat Kohli a "superhuman" captain

Shane Watson played under Virat Kohli's captaincy at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and was part of the team when they reached the final in 2016.

The former Australia all-rounder was all praise for the former Indian skipper's leadership, even going as far as calling him "superhuman".

In a chat with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Watson said:

"Virat as a leader has done incredible things. The way he’s able to push the limits for the players. He’s always got such high expectations of himself and he brings that to every single game he plays, which I believe is superhuman."

He went on to elaborate on his point.

"There’s not too many players I’ve seen around the world that are able to just be at their best and not take their foot off the gas in any game that they play and Virat does that as a player and also expects that as a leader as well. So from that perspective, Virat knows how to push the limits for the players around him. And that was my experience at RCB with him," Watson said.

Virat Kohli is "such a well-balanced character away from cricket" - Shane Watson

Shane Watson said that Virat Kohli is not only a great cricketer and captain, but a great character off the field as well.

The Aussie star said that Kohli has several layers to him that the public does not know about, and that the Indian batter takes interest in various subjects.

"Virat’s an incredibly good guy. He’s such a well-balanced character away from cricket. He’s got so many layers to him. A lot that the public probably won’t know about," Watson said.

"Just his interest in so many different topics and the knowledge that he has is absolutely fascinating. That was a great experience for me. To be able to experience Virat on the field at RCB and off the field," he concluded.

Virat Kohli recently gave up the captaincy for India in T20 Internationals (T20Is) and also stepped down as RCB captain. He was soon also replaced as the ODI captain, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly wanted a single captain in limited overs.

In January, the superstar batter also stepped down from Test captaincy.

