Has Mohammed Shami been ruled out of IPL 2024?

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Shami is absent from the proceedings as the franchise take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

Unfortunately for Shami, he will continue to witness the action from the sidelines for the rest of the tournament. He is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

Mohammed Shami has been struggling with an ankle injury since the culmination of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. He was not included in the Team India squad for the tour of South Africa and following several consultations with experts, he underwent surgery. As a result, he has been ruled out of the entire 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 2024 T20 World Cup, by extension.

Shami, the reigning Purple Cap holder, was the spearhead of the GT bowling unit in the last two seasons.

So far this season, GT have reshaped their pace attack with both experience and youth. The duo of Umesh Yadav and Azmattulah Omrazai have taken up the new-ball duties, while Mohit Sharma and Spencer Johnson have taken up the responsibility in the back end.

Who has replaced Mohammed Shami in the Gujarat Titans squad?

After the news of Shami's surgery became official, the Titans named an injury replacement in the form of right-arm pacer Sandeep Warrier. He remains a credible option for the squad to use over the course of the season, along with young Indian pacer, Kartik Tyagi.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, GT have made a shaky start in Chennai. Omarzai had almost struck once again with the new ball, but R Sai Kishore dropped CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at slip in the first over.

Gaikwad is still finding his groove, but to CSK's benefit, Rachin Ravindra has got off to a blistering start off the other end. As of writing, three overs have been bowled and CSK have scored 25 runs so far.