"Have a big heart" - Former cricketer's take on Digvesh Rathi being fined for his notebook celebrations during IPL 2025

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has come up with a brutal take on Digvesh Rathi being fined for his 'notebook' celebrations during the recently concluded IPL 2025 season. Digvesh was seen playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Every time he picked up a wicket, the 25-year-old spinner brought out the famous notebook celebration. However, it became controversial as he was fined multiple times for the same under the violation of the Code of Conduct and was also banned for one match during the season.

Yograj Singh has now voiced his support for Digvesh Rathi and his notebook celebrations during the IPL 2025 season. He believes that it is a part of the game and that young upcoming cricketers should not be fined over such small issues.

“Come on man, don’t fine them. It’s okay. You are still friends with the bowlers. Everybody is not the same. Emotions go. Forgive them. Obviously, at the end of the day, you’re friends, if you say sorry, the matter is over. Have a big heart and don’t get into these petty things. What is this nonsense going on, fining kids," Yograj said in an exclusive chat with InsideSport.

Digvesh Rathi brought out the celebration for the first time when he dismissed Priyansh Arya in the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He was fined and earned a demerit point as well. The second instance occurred when he repreated the celebration after dismissing Naman Dhir in the game against Mumbai Indians (MI). He was once again fined and earned two demerit points.

However, the 25-year-old did not stop there and celebrated in a similar manner after dismissing Abhishek Sharma against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He was then fined 50% of his match fees and was also suspended for their next match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Digvesh Rathi impressed in his debut IPL season

Digvesh Rathi was acquired for ₹30 lakh by LSG during the IPL 2025 mega auctions. Despite being amid controversy for his celebration and facing multiple fines and a ban, the young spinner stood out and made a name for himself in his debut IPL season.

Digvesh played 13 matches for LSG in the IPL 2025 season. In his very first season, he ended as the highest wicket-taker of the team with 14 scalps at an average of 30.64 and an economy rate of 8.25 throughout the tournament.

The youngster not only displayed his skillset with the ball but also showed great courage as a spinner in the shorter format, which is often the key to being a wicket-taking bowler. Although LSG finished seventh and failed to make the playoffs, Digvesh Rathi proved to be a bright spot for them and was among the finds of the season.

