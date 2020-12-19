“Have been interested in it for a long time” Marnus Labuschagne expresses desire to play IPL 

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who is currently part of the Australian team for the Test series against India, recently opened up about the idea of playing in the Indian Premier League.

The 26-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable presence in ODIs and Tests. Labuschagne has experienced a meteoric rise in international cricket over the past two years. Speaking to Cricbuzz after Day 2 of the India vs Australia Test, Marnus Labuschagne admitted that he would love to be a part of the IPL in the near future.

"I have been interested in the IPL for a long time, always following and how the teams are going. I really want to be involved in the IPL at some stage but I think the time will come when I'm ready for that opportunity.”

Marnus Labuschagne reveals he’s open to IPL move

The Australian cricketer has carved a place for himself in the ODI team after grabbing headlines in Test cricket over the past year.

Labuschagne, who is yet to make his T20 debut for Australia, admitted that he would love to be part of the IPL soon. However, the cricketer stopped short of setting a timeline for his IPL debut and conceded that he is happy with the way his career has panned out until now.

"I think you don't need to always rush these things. You know the way my career has developed in the last year has been quite substantial. It's gone real quick. Probably a year and a half ago, I wouldn't even be in contention for the IPL but now I would love to be over there," Labuschagne said.

Although Marnus Labuschagne has not played T20 cricket for Australia, he could be a useful addition to a number of franchises in the IPL. The batsman has performed well in white-ball cricket for the Aussies and averages 39.42 in 13 matches for the side.

Marnus Labuschagne could be a welcome addition to several teams that are looking to add stability to their middle order. The cricketer’s versatility could also be another aspect that will prove to be attractive to prospective suitors.

Marnus Labuschagne is capable of pitching in with a few overs as well and has proven to be a handy part-time leg spinner in the past. The fact that the Australian can also open the batting makes him a solid proposition should he decide to be part of the IPL in the future.