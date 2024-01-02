“Have a stellar year” – CSK captain MS Dhoni celebrates New Year with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni celebrated the New Year 2024 with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Sakshi shared a sneak-peek video of how they ringed in the new year with family and friends.

Dhoni is currently spending quality time with family ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former India skipper was recently seen in Dubai, which hosted the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

He recently returned to Ranchi after spending a month-long vacation in the United States of America. Dhoni followed that up with a quick vacation in his ancestral village in Lwali, Uttarakhand for Sakhi’s birthday during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sakshi captioned the Instagram post:

“Happy New Year from us to all of you! Have a stellar year ahead.”

Watch the video below ft. MS Dhoni:

“He has recovered well (from his knee injury)” – CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan on MS Dhoni’s fitness

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed that MS Dhoni is fit and raring to go after recovering from his knee injury that the wicketkeeper-batter sustained during the IPL-winning campaign last year. He was quoted as saying by ANI:

“He has recovered well (from his knee injury). He is undergoing his rehab programmes, started training. By the time the next IPL starts, I am sure he will be fit to play.”

Earlier this year, Dhoni hinted that he might play the next edition of IPL. The 42-year-old told IPL’s official broadcaster Jio Cinema:

"If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement but the amount of love and affection I've been shown wherever I've been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, 'Thank you very much'. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.”

He added:

“But a lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side [to the fans]. It's not easy for me but the way they've shown their love and affection, that's something I need to do for them.”

Here is a look at how CSK's squad looks ahead of the 2024 season:

