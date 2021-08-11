"He's only 3 feet taller than me" - David Warner hilariously explains why Kieron Pollard is a better boundary fielder

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner recently responded to an Instagram poll where Global T20 Canada asked their fans to pick the better boundary fielder between Warner and Kieron Pollard.

Warner accepted that his West Indies counterpart was a better boundary fielder than him. He explained that Pollard's height was the reason why he is one of the best boundary fielders on the planet.

"He's only 3 feet taller than me," David Warner replied to Global T20 Canada's poll, adding a couple of laughing emojis and tagging Kieron Pollard as well.

David Warner's Instagram story

David Warner and Kieron Pollard have achieved much success in the shortest format of the game. Both players have participated in T20 leagues across the world, including Global T20 Canada.

Unfortunately, the 2021 edition of Global T20 Canada was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers had planned to conduct the season in Malaysia during the June-July window. However, things did not happen according to plans due to the pandemic.

Kieron Pollard and David Warner will soon board a flight to the United Arab Emirates

Kieron Pollard and David Warner will soon fly to the United Arab Emirates to participate in the second phase of IPL 2021. Pollard is one of the most important members of the Mumbai Indians squad, while many fans consider Warner the heartbeat of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

The two had contrasting outings in the first phase of IPL 2021. While Pollard won the Man of the Match award in the game against the Chennai Super Kings, Warner got dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI for the match against the Rajasthan Royals.

It will be interesting to see how the two players perform in IPL 2021 and the subsequent ICC T20 World Cup in the Middle East.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee