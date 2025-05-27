"He wasn't able to make his place in the XI" - Aakash Chopra lauds PBKS batter's knock in IPL 2025 win vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Josh Inglis for playing a match-winning knock in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He noted that the Australian wicketkeeper-batter wasn't getting a place in the XI at the start of the tournament and has made the most of the opportunity once he started batting at No. 3.

PBKS restricted MI to 184/7 in Match 69 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Inglis smashed 73 runs off 42 deliveries in the chase as Shreyas Iyer and company achieved the target with seven wickets and nine deliveries to spare to book their berth in Qualifier 1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that PBKS were playing other overseas players ahead of Inglis at the start of the tournament.

"Josh Inglis is interesting because at the start, he wasn't able to make his place in the XI. I thought they would make him open at some stage, but they didn't do that. They were going with Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, and either Lockie Ferguson or Azmatullah Omarzai," he said (8:40).

Chopra added that Shreyas' decision to let Inglis bat at No. 3 changed the scenario.

"Josh Inglis wasn't getting that many opportunities. Then he started getting chances, and after that, Shreyas Iyer said that he wants to go at No. 4, so he (Inglis) could go at No. 3, and that changed everything, the way he hit Mayank Yadav in Dharamsala, and played small cameos after that," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the England-born Western Australian batter has contrasting techniques against pace and spin.

"The way he played in this match, I have seen someone playing like this for the first time in my life. He is very upright against pace, and suddenly crouches while playing spin. He also keeps his hands low. He comes under the ball. So the lack of bounce doesn't trouble him at all," Chopra explained.

Josh Inglis struck nine fours and three sixes during his 73-run knock. He added 109 runs for the second wicket with Priyansh Arya (62 off 35) after PBKS had lost Prabhsimran Singh's (13 off 16) wicket in the fifth over.

"That's the most beautiful wagon wheel" - Aakash Chopra lauds Priyansh Arya's knock in PBKS' IPL 2025 win vs MI

Priyansh Arya struck nine fours and two sixes during his 62-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Priyansh Arya for playing a well-crafted knock in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against MI.

"Priyansh Arya, you can see glimpses of innocence. He said that he plays on instinct, just sees the ball and plays it, and doesn't plan much. He is brilliant. If you see his wagon wheel, that's the most beautiful wagon wheel. He scored 36 percent runs towards cover and 26 or 28 percent runs towards fine leg," he said.

The analyst noted that the PBKS opener's strokeplay didn't leave the MI bowlers with any option to keep him quiet.

"You first bowl full to an opener and try to get the ball to swing. He hit drives through cover off the front and back foot. Then you come into the body, bowl length or short balls. He plays the pick-up and pull shots well. This is incredible. After that, where would you bowl? How will you stop him?" Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Priyansh Arya is one of the finds of the tournament. He noted that the Delhi youngster, who has made the most of his opportunities in IPL 2025, is an excellent acquisition for the Punjab Kings.

