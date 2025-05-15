"He has been able to score only 61 runs in his last 5 innings" - Mohammad Kaif on LSG's biggest concern heading into remainder of IPL 2025

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has picked Nicholas Pooran's recent lean run as the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) biggest concern heading into the remainder of IPL 2025. He noted that opposition bowlers seem to have formulated a tactic to dismiss the big-hitting Caribbean batter.

Ad

With 10 points from 11 games, LSG are placed seventh on the IPL 2025 points table, and would need to win each of their remaining three league matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Pooran (410 runs at a strike rate of 200.98 in 11 innings) has been their highest run-scorer, but he has struggled a little in their last few games.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif opined that the lack of runs from Pooran's willow has been the biggest setback for LSG in their last few IPL 2025 matches.

Ad

Trending

"The biggest blow has been Pooran going out of form. Lucknow was continuously winning matches when Pooran was playing. Their problems have increased after Pooran's bat went silent. Since the time the bowlers have come up with the tactic to bowl full and get him out lbw or bowled, it has become a huge cause for concern," he said.

Ad

"Pooran was winning matches single-handedly at the start, although Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh also played well. In the first half, Nicholas Pooran was hitting sixes no matter where you bowled the ball, and he has an average of 12 in the second half. He has been able to score only 61 runs in his last five innings," the former India batter added.

Ad

Mohammad Kaif highlighted that Nicholas Pooran's weakness against full deliveries has spread like wildfire. He added that LSG can return to winning ways if the destructive batter plays aggressively and fires.

"He might have to change his playing style slightly" - Sanjay Bangar on LSG skipper Rishabh Pant heading into remainder of IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant has struggled with the bat in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Sanjay Bangar opined that Rishabh Pant, the Lucknow Super Giants' other batting concern, might have to change his approach and batting position to return to run-scoring ways in IPL 2025.

Ad

"He might have to change his playing style slightly. He will have to try to score runs in front of the wickets. I still feel he should play slightly at the top of the order. If Aiden Markram isn't available, he has the option to open once again," he said.

The former India batting coach urged the LSG captain to instill fear in the opposition bowlers' minds by playing conventional cricketing shots.

Ad

"Don't try too much to score runs behind the wickets. This is not Rishabh Pant's strength. Rishabh Pant made his name by hitting straight, the way he bats in Test matches. All his well-wishers and we want Rishabh Pant to play like that, and put that fear in the bowlers' minds once again," Bangar observed.

Rishabh Pant has managed 128 runs at a paltry average of 12.80 in 10 innings in IPL 2025. He hasn't been explosive either, scoring his runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 99.22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More