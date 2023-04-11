"He was absolutely sensational right from the get-go" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's blazing knock in RCB's IPL 2023 clash against LSG

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for taking the attack to the opposition bowlers right from the start of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) innings in their IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Kohli smashed 61 runs off 44 balls as Faf du Plessis and Co. set a 213-run target for LSG after being asked to bat first in Bengaluru on Monday, April 10. However, their bowlers couldn't defend the massive total as the visitors won by just one wicket off the very last delivery.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the RCB batters, and Virat Kohli in particular, launched a brutal attack on the LSG bowlers right from the outset, saying:

"Bangalore were slightly concerned because they were having some batting issues, the balance was going slightly awry. They played with three main batters. Lucknow won the toss and opted to bowl but their class was taken from the other end."

He added:

"Virat Kohli started first. Kohli ka Virat roop - one more time. He has played two games here and hit half-centuries in both. He was absolutely sensational right from the get-go. Powerplay belonged to Virat."

RCB scored 56 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay. Kohli, who struck four fours and as many sixes during his innings, contributed 61 runs in a 96-run opening-wicket partnership with Faf du Plessis.

"The second half belonged to Faf" - Aakash Chopra on the RCB skipper's knock

Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 79 off just 46 balls.[P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Faf du Plessis for donning the aggressor's role once Kohli was dismissed, elaborating:

"Faf du Plessis was playing a run-a-ball. He was playing second fiddle while it was absolutely the opposite when they played against Mumbai on the same ground. When Virat got out to Mishi (Amit Mishra), the second half belonged to Faf. He was brilliant with the way he batted."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also lauded Glenn Maxwell for playing a belligerent knock, stating:

"Then came Glenn Maxwell at No. 3 - all is well. He scored runs after a long time. It was his first half-century on the Chinnaswamy ground and they scored 212. Mark Wood's last over was very good. One six was hit but the rest of the balls were very good."

Pari @BluntIndianGal The day when KGF performs, every RCB fan celebrates 🫶

Virat Kohli • Glen Maxwell • Faf du Plessis The day when KGF performs, every RCB fan celebrates 🫶Virat Kohli • Glen Maxwell • Faf du Plessis https://t.co/nt4JqQuCnM

Maxwell smoked 59 runs off 29 balls, a knock studded with three fours and six sixes. He strung together a 115-run second-wicket partnership with Du Plessis which took RCB to a mammoth total that proved inadequate in the end.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli score a century in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes