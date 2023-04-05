"He should also learn from his mistakes" - Virender Sehwag questions Prithvi Shaw's approach so far for DC in IPL 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is a bit concerned about the way Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw isn't making the most of his chances in the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Shaw was dismissed for just seven runs against the Gujarat Titans, trying to slog a delivery from Mohammed Shami across the line.

Sehwag questioned Shaw's shot selection and feels that with competition for spots pretty tight in the Indian team, the DC opener cannot afford to waste his opportunities in the IPL. He compared Shaw's performances to that of India star Shubman Gill to show a measure of how far the former is lagging behind.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say while comparing Prithvi Shaw's career trajectory to that of Shubman Gill so far:

"He has been dismissed playing those kinds of shots so many times... but he should also learn from his mistakes, right? Look at Shubman Gill, who played U-19 cricket with him and is now playing Test, ODIs and T20Is for India, but Shaw is still struggling in IPL. He has to make the most of this IPL platform and score runs."

Virender Sehwag also compared Prithvi Shaw's growth with Ruturaj Gaikwad

Another opener that has started the IPL 2023 season well has been Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has scored a staggering 149 runs in just two innings at a strike rate of more than 183 and already holds the Orange Cap at the moment.

Sehwag feels that if Prithvi Shaw doesn't hit top gear soon, he will fall further behind in the pecking order for Team India. He stated:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 600 odd runs in an IPL season. Shubman Gill also scored big runs. So even Shaw has to be consistent with his IPL scores."

DC are yet to open their account in the IPL points table after back-to-back losses.

Poll : 0 votes