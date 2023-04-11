"He isn't Babar to play for milestones" - Fans slam Simon Doull for his 'milestone' comment on Virat Kohli vs LSG in IPL 2023

Former New Zealand cricketer and renowned commentator Simon Doull had some tough words for Virat Kohli during the encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Monday.

Doull had previously criticized Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his low strike rate and questioned him for playing for his own milestone during the PSL 2023 season. The former Kiwi pacer also caught hold of Kohli this time as the star Indian batter took a bit of time to reach 50 after entering the 40s.

Here's what Simon Doull had to say about Virat Kohli's knock:

"Kohli started off like a train, he was going hammer and tongs, playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50 he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. You’ve just got to keep going especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You’ve got to keep going."

This certainly didn't go down well with fans as they slammed Doull for questioning Virat Kohli's commitment to the team. Some also felt that the RCB star probably slowed down because of his struggles against spinners and not because he wanted to reach a half-century.

Here are some of the reactions:

viroot @topgun_mav11 Hmm so Doull has said what every twitter user says...that is statpad. But now they're understanding that slowing down is not statpad. Good realisation. Hmm so Doull has said what every twitter user says...that is statpad. But now they're understanding that slowing down is not statpad. Good realisation.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm Simon Doull is entirely within his right to point out Virat Kohli slowed down in that phase. That's factual analysis, that's his job. But, assigning a motive to it (slowed down for a milestone) is bizarre. How could he know? Why should a IPL fifty matter to Kohli? Simon Doull is entirely within his right to point out Virat Kohli slowed down in that phase. That's factual analysis, that's his job. But, assigning a motive to it (slowed down for a milestone) is bizarre. How could he know? Why should a IPL fifty matter to Kohli?

🐐 @MCGEightyTwo

Kohli slowed down. That’s true as well but it’s not because of milestones shit. It’s because of spin from both ends and we all know he can’t bash spin as he bash pace. Simple Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Bro. He has 75 international centuries and like 5 IPL centuries. Milestone ka synonyms hai Kohli in this generation. You think at this stage of his career he will care about completing a half century first? If you watched every single ball of his innings u would hve never said it Bro. He has 75 international centuries and like 5 IPL centuries. Milestone ka synonyms hai Kohli in this generation. You think at this stage of his career he will care about completing a half century first? If you watched every single ball of his innings u would hve never said it Doull is just trying to balance things by criticizing Kohli too. What he said about Babar was true.Kohli slowed down. That’s true as well but it’s not because of milestones shit. It’s because of spin from both ends and we all know he can’t bash spin as he bash pace. Simple twitter.com/CricKaushik_/s… Doull is just trying to balance things by criticizing Kohli too. What he said about Babar was true. Kohli slowed down. That’s true as well but it’s not because of milestones shit. It’s because of spin from both ends and we all know he can’t bash spin as he bash pace. Simple twitter.com/CricKaushik_/s…

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat



You really think the clear best bat of this generation has some sort of insecurity of reaching a random milestone in a format he may not even play for his country again Don't think there was too much Malice in what Doull said but the way it's perceived by some is hilarious.You really think the clear best bat of this generation has some sort of insecurity of reaching a random milestone in a format he may not even play for his country again Don't think there was too much Malice in what Doull said but the way it's perceived by some is hilarious. You really think the clear best bat of this generation has some sort of insecurity of reaching a random milestone in a format he may not even play for his country again 😂

Krishna Tejasvi @krishnatejasvi_ Simon Doull could have said Kohli struggled to get going post powerplay. But, saying he did it to get to a personal milestone was something I didn’t expect from a commentator I regard highly. The man who has seen it all wouldn’t care for a 50 in an IPL league game imo. Simon Doull could have said Kohli struggled to get going post powerplay. But, saying he did it to get to a personal milestone was something I didn’t expect from a commentator I regard highly. The man who has seen it all wouldn’t care for a 50 in an IPL league game imo.

Sreejith Mullappilli @Mullappilli "Kohli played for his milestone" is bad reading of the game from @Sdoull I'm afraid. Kohli took 10 balls to go from 42 to 50 and 8 balls to reach 61 from 50. His issue is w.r.t accelerating against hard-length spin. Even at the start of the innings, he got 9 off 6 against Krunal. "Kohli played for his milestone" is bad reading of the game from @Sdoull I'm afraid. Kohli took 10 balls to go from 42 to 50 and 8 balls to reach 61 from 50. His issue is w.r.t accelerating against hard-length spin. Even at the start of the innings, he got 9 off 6 against Krunal.

VibhØr @VibhorDaga



:-Says Simon Doull on air.



🗣️ "Virat Kohli took 10 balls from 40 to 50. He was more concerned about his personal milestone".:-Says Simon Doull on air. 🗣️ "Virat Kohli took 10 balls from 40 to 50. He was more concerned about his personal milestone". :-Says Simon Doull on air.#RCBvLSG#CricketTwitterhttps://t.co/C8WNazPMkP Naah, Doull got it wrong. Kohli is the last player to be concerned about a milestone let alone an IPL 50. He’s just very poor against spin in the middle overs. Milestone bit is lazy criticism twitter.com/sports_himansh… Naah, Doull got it wrong. Kohli is the last player to be concerned about a milestone let alone an IPL 50. He’s just very poor against spin in the middle overs. Milestone bit is lazy criticism twitter.com/sports_himansh…

Biswarup Ghatak @BishOnTheRockz To say Kohli plays for milestone is utter BS. He is one guy who will never compromise team's cause for his own milestone. May be he fears a collapse after his wicket fall, may be he is too cautious against spin. But to say he does all this for his 50 in IPL. Come on man ! To say Kohli plays for milestone is utter BS. He is one guy who will never compromise team's cause for his own milestone. May be he fears a collapse after his wicket fall, may be he is too cautious against spin. But to say he does all this for his 50 in IPL. Come on man !

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 @prasannalara It’s like saying in a Grand Slam tournament a player is leading 2 Sets to 0. Then it should NEVER be 2ALL. There different bowlers operating and few good balls at that time. Did Virat defend full tosses and long hops @prasannalara It’s like saying in a Grand Slam tournament a player is leading 2 Sets to 0. Then it should NEVER be 2ALL. There different bowlers operating and few good balls at that time. Did Virat defend full tosses and long hops

Prasanna @prasannalara like kohli who has achieved a million milestones in all formats of cricket surely won’t be thinking another half century in ipl a milestone to add to his list of phenomenal achievements. Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Simon Doull's statement on Virat Kohli. Do you agree with him? #IPL2023 Simon Doull's statement on Virat Kohli. Do you agree with him? #IPL2023https://t.co/w6ogr2leQM Might have taken a few more deliveries in that phase agreed , but alike kohli who has achieved a million milestones in all formats of cricket surely won’t be thinking another half century in ipl a milestone to add to his list of phenomenal achievements. twitter.com/_faridkhan/sta… Might have taken a few more deliveries in that phase agreed , but a 🐐 like kohli who has achieved a million milestones in all formats of cricket surely won’t be thinking another half century in ipl a milestone to add to his list of phenomenal achievements. twitter.com/_faridkhan/sta…

retired ICT fan @anubhav__tweets yes, he has had his struggles vs spin and does anchor in t20s but saying that Virat Kohli plays for milestones is utter bullshit yes, he has had his struggles vs spin and does anchor in t20s but saying that Virat Kohli plays for milestones is utter bullshit

Dweplea @dweplea Doull has misdiagnosed the problem, it’s not that Kohli slowed for the milestone. The power play ended and he had to play spin outside the power play, that’s always been a slow down point for him. Doull has misdiagnosed the problem, it’s not that Kohli slowed for the milestone. The power play ended and he had to play spin outside the power play, that’s always been a slow down point for him.

S. @Sobuujj



Virat Kohli Batting on 97 and asked Ravi Shastri if he should declare the innings. I'm pretty damn sure you don't know about this. @Sdoull Virat Kohli Batting on 97 and asked Ravi Shastri if he should declare the innings. I'm pretty damn sure you don't know about this. @Sdoullhttps://t.co/5rlV9w8KqT

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis' fireworks weren't enough for RCB to win

Half-centuries from Kohli and Faf du Plessis, as well as Glenn Maxwell, helped RCB get to a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 overs. The target of 213 looked stiff at first and then looked further out of reach for LSG when they lost three wickets inside the powerplay.

However, Marcus Stoinis (65) and Nicholas Pooran (62) played arguably two of the most incredible counter-attacking innings to help LSG clinch the game on the final ball and hand RCB a shock defeat.

