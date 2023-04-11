"He isn't Babar to play for milestones" - Fans slam Simon Doull for his 'milestone' comment on Virat Kohli vs LSG in IPL 2023

Former New Zealand cricketer and renowned commentator Simon Doull had some tough words for Virat Kohli during the encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Monday.
Doull had previously criticized Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for his low strike rate and questioned him for playing for his own milestone during the PSL 2023 season. The former Kiwi pacer also caught hold of Kohli this time as the star Indian batter took a bit of time to reach 50 after entering the 40s.
Here's what Simon Doull had to say about Virat Kohli's knock:
"Kohli started off like a train, he was going hammer and tongs, playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50 he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore. You’ve just got to keep going especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You’ve got to keep going."
This certainly didn't go down well with fans as they slammed Doull for questioning Virat Kohli's commitment to the team. Some also felt that the RCB star probably slowed down because of his struggles against spinners and not because he wanted to reach a half-century.
Here are some of the reactions:
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis' fireworks weren't enough for RCB to win
Half-centuries from Kohli and Faf du Plessis, as well as Glenn Maxwell, helped RCB get to a massive total of 212/2 in their 20 overs. The target of 213 looked stiff at first and then looked further out of reach for LSG when they lost three wickets inside the powerplay.
However, Marcus Stoinis (65) and Nicholas Pooran (62) played arguably two of the most incredible counter-attacking innings to help LSG clinch the game on the final ball and hand RCB a shock defeat.
