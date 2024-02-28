Aakash Chopra has said he would want to believe Hanuma Vihari's version in his ongoing fight with the Andhra Cricket Association.

Vihari disclosed that he was asked to step down from captaincy after he shouted at the 17th member of the Andhra squad whose father is a politician. On the flip side, the Andhra Cricket Association has said that the middle-order batter wanted to leave the state team multiple times but changed his mind subsequently and that he himself gave up captaincy.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the recent happenings in Indian cricket. Referring to the contrasting statements from Vihari and the state association, he said (5:00):

"Mud-slinging is happening, the blame game is happening from both sides. From a players' fraternity, you want to trust the player always. Hanuma Vihari is not just any player. He batted for Andhra with one hand when he had a fracture in his hand."

The former India opener sided with his fellow Test cricketer, reasoning:

"He has had an incredible journey. He has helped Andhra qualify. He has got the team together. I have huge respect for him, whether it was the Sydney match where he played with a torn hamstring and put his career on the line, and then he batted one-handed for Andhra. I would want to actually believe Hanuma Vihari's version."

Chopra expects the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to get involved so that everything is judged fairly. He also termed Vihari's decision to no longer play for Andhra logical, pointing out that the relationship has been massively fractured and he could happily play as a professional with any team in the country.

"It means the IPL is gone and the World Cup is also 50-50" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammed Shami's surgery

Mohammed Shami has been out of action since his exploits in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Aakash Chopra believes Mohammed Shami's surgery implies that he is ruled out of IPL 2024 and is also doubtful for the subsequent T20 World Cup. He stated (6:50):

"Mohammed Shami got operated on his heel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished him a speedy recovery. It's a very old injury. Since he has undergone surgery, it means the IPL is gone and the World Cup is also 50-50."

The reputed commentator opined that Shami's unavailability will be a massive blow to the Gujarat Titans.

"It's very important for Mohammed Shami to be in the Indian team and if I see it from the Gujarat Titans' viewpoint, it's a huge miss. Umesh Yadav might do that job with the new ball but Mohammed Shami at the death was another beast," Chopra explained.

Shami was the Purple Cap winner in IPL 2023, scalping 28 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 8.03. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, accounting for 24 dismissals in just seven games at an outstanding average of 10.70.

